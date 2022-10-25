Amethyst Coffee Company is closing its doors

The Denver coffee shop announced plans in 2020 to pay its employees $50,000.

DENVER — Amethyst Coffee Company is closing.

The Denver coffee shop announced its last day of service will be Monday, Oct. 31.

"Well, everyone, the time has come," the company posted on Instagram. "Our last day of service is 10.31.22. There's certainly more to say, but we'll save that for another time."

Located at 11th and Broadway in Denver's Capitol Hill neighborhood, the coffee company first opened in 2015.

Amethyst Coffee Company made national headlines in 2020 when it said it would raise prices by 50 percent in order to help provide its workers with a living wage.

Amethyst aimed to pay its employees $50,000, amounting to about $27 an hour at 35 hours a week, CNN reported.

"If there ever was the time for this, it is now," Amethyst said in 2020. "We raised our prices to include gratuity and better financial compensation for our team because we need to figure out a more sustainable future for our industry."

