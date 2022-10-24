Florida-based taco chain is headed to Colorado in 2023

A father-daughter team has agreed to a deal to bring 3 locations to Colorado.

DENVER — A southeast Tex-Mex restaurant franchise is headed west.

Florida-based fast-casual restaurant Capital Tacos has announced plans to take the franchise into new markets across nine states, including Colorado.

Capital Tacos said three new restaurants are planned to open in Colorado starting in early 2023.

Founded in Tampa in 2013, Capital Tacos said its three Colorado restaurants will be located near Boulder and Longmont.

Father-daughter duo Jason and Marilyn Scoby finalized the multi-unit development agreement to open the Colorado locations.

Capital Tacos said it is known for its "scratch-made, innovative, and unmatched Tex-Mex flavors" and has been ranked as the top taco restaurant in Tampa / St. Petersburg area by Yelp.

"We went on a national search for a restaurant concept dedicated to true innovation and serving uniquely delicious food," Jason Scoby said. "That’s when we found Capital Tacos, a brand defined by a mission to deliver the most flavorful Tex-Mex out there – a flavor that’s truly been lacking here in Colorado for quite some time – and has the track record, guest recognition and awards to back it up."

"With our Tampa-based roots, our primary franchising focus has been to build out our presence in neighboring territories and states in the Southeast during these early months," Capital Tacos co-founder Josh Luger said.

"However, we've purposely made our offering available across the country. Our brand is nationally-ranked and very well-suited to travel, and we'll always get behind the right franchise partners whose qualifications, background, and values match those that the brand is looking for, wherever their market may be. The Scobys – and Colorado – fit the bill perfectly."

