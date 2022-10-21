QuikTrip holds grand opening for newest Colorado location

The Tulsa-based convenience store chain has arrived in Colorado.

BENNETT, Colo. — QuikTrip has begun its expansion into Colorado.

The gas station and convenience store company has opened its third store in Colorado and two more are planned by the end of the year.

The new "QT" store opened Thursday in Bennett, east of Aurora.

QuikTrip opened its first Colorado location in Firestone at the intersection of Interstate 25 and Firestone Blvd, near St. Vrain State Park, in June. A second location opened in July at Interstate 70 and Central Park Boulevard.

The company, which now operates 900 stores in 16 states, said it plans to have five Colorado stores before the end of 2022. Planning is underway for future locations in Parker and Thornton.

Founded in 1958 in Tulsa, QuikTrip said its stores have a full-service kitchen with made-to-order snackles, QTea, coffee, donuts, salads, wraps, pizza by the slice and roller grill items.

The Firestone QuikTrip is part of a price war between gas stations that has resulted in the cheapest fuel in Colorado.

