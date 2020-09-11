New campaign encourages Coloradans to shop locally this holiday season

Gov. Jared Polis and state officials encourage everyone to #ShopLocalColorado in 2020.

DENVER — A new campaign hopes to assist Colorado's small businesses in advance of the holiday shopping season.

Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) announced the new #ShopLocalColorado campaign Monday.

“Colorado’s small businesses, entrepreneurs and restaurants are an economic engine for so many communities across Colorado and while the pandemic has created unique challenges, we are resilient and will build back stronger,” said Polis. “I encourage every Coloradan to shop local this holiday season and purchase superior grown in Colorado and made in Colorado products so we can support our small businesses that create local jobs, strengthen our communities, and fuel our economic momentum.”

> Above video: Small businesses brace for new struggles during Colorado's latest COVID wave

The campaign encourages everyone in Colorado to participate by posting on social media using the hashtag #ShopLocalColorado.

Colorado's small businesses can also print out flyers to put up around neighborhoods and shops as well as on their social media sites.

There are more than 611,000 small businesses in Colorado, representing more than 99% of Colorado businesses, according to the Colorado governor's office. Small businesses in Colorado employ more than 1.1 million people, or nearly 50% of the Colorado workforce.

“As a former small business owner, I know how important local participation is to business success and sustainability," said OEDIT Executive Director Betsy Markey. "That’s doubly true today as small business owners retool and reimagine their business models to safely serve customers. When we shop local this holiday season, we receive the best of Colorado goods and services while giving the vital support that sustains local jobs and businesses. By shopping local, our spending helps our neighbors and our economy."

Seventy percent of money spent at local businesses stays in the local economy, whereas only 40% remains when shopping non-locally, according to the Small Business Administration (SBA). Local tax revenues are used to support schools, police, fire stations, roads and more.

