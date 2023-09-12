A Bill Gates-backed low-carbon cement startup in Colorado strikes deal to sell its first plant

Terra CO2 employs 25 people at its headquarters outside Golden and its research and development site in Vancouver, Canada.

GOLDEN, Colo. — The low-carbon cement technology developed by a Bill Gates-backed startup near Denver will jump from pilot projects to full commercial scale after attracting a buyer for its first production plant.

Terra CO2 Technology, based outside Golden, on Tuesday, revealed it signed a deal to build a commercial-scale plant in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for its low-carbon dioxide cement ingredient and then sell it to an owner, Asher Materials. The owner wants to put to work making reduced-CO2 cement mixes for construction projects in the area.

“It’s very notable to have pre-sold a plant with a new product — sold it before we even broke ground to build it,” said Bill Yearsley, CEO of Terra CO2, in an interview with the Denver Business Journal. “If you want to talk about a vote of confidence in our business, they’re speaking with their checkbook.”

Terra CO2 employs 25 people at its headquarters outside Golden and its research and development site in Vancouver, Canada. It has been working on a low-carbon alternative ingredient to use in cement since founder and chief science officer D.J Lake started the company in 2015.

