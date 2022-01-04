Here's how much Denver Water rates will increase this year

Denver Water's new rates took effect Saturday, Jan. 1.

DENVER — Most Denver Water customers will see their monthly bills increase slightly in 2022.

Typical single-family residential customers who receive a bill from Denver Water, if they use the same amount of water in 2022 as they did in 2021, the new rates will increase their monthly bill by a range of about 47 cents to $1.34, depending on where they live.

The Denver Board of Water Commissioners adopted the rate changes last October to help pay for upgrades, projects and ongoing maintenance and repair to keep its system operating efficiently.

"Denver Water’s mission is to ensure that we deliver safe, clean water to the people who rely on us every day," said Denver Water CEO/Manager Jim Lochhead.

"Over the next 10 years, we are forecasting an estimated investment of $2.6 billion into our system to increase its resiliency, reliability and sustainability in the face of changes we are anticipating. From more frequent droughts and wildfires to additional regulations we expect we will be asked to meet — we will be prepared."

For more information, visit denverwater.org.

DENVER WATER FUN FACTS:

Serves 1.5 million people in the Denver metro area.

Operates and maintains 3,000 miles of pipe.

Operates and maintains 20 dams.

Operates and maintains 22 pump stations.

Operates and maintains 30 underground storage tanks.

Operates and maintains four treatment plants.

Collection system covers more than 4,000 square miles.

