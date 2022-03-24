DISH to stop charging customers HD fee, Colorado AG says

In some cases, Coloradans could save as much as $120 a year on their bills because of this action.

DENVER — DISH Network will no longer charge consumers an HD fee under a settlement, announced Wednesday by the Colorado Attorney General’s Office.

Colorado-based DISH eliminated its HD service fee for new subscribers in 2015. Nonetheless, it continued to charge the $10 monthly fee to some customers who signed up prior to 2015.

The Colorado Attorney General's Office called the fee "unnecessary" and said DISH Network charged the HD fee for years after high-definition television became standard.

The Colorado Attorney General's Office said DISH's fee was an unfair and misleading practice under the Colorado Consumer Protection Act.

When the Attorney General’s Office began its investigation, DISH halted the fee in early 2022 for the 2,480 Colorado customers who were still paying it. No Colorado DISH customers are paying the HD fee, as of Feb. 15, 2022, said the Attorney General’s Office.

"Charging an outdated fee is a practice we’ve seen providers use to drive up prices unfairly for Colorado consumers. We will continue to stand up for consumers and protect them from unfair fees," said Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser.

"Even a $10-a-month fee can add up quickly, especially when hardworking Coloradans have other bills to manage. I commend DISH for taking responsibility following the start of our investigation to voluntarily remove this misleading fee charged to its customers."

In 2021, the Attorney General’s Office also reached a settlement with DIRECTV that included a $1 to $3 monthly credit to Coloradans who were charged an HD fee.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Politics

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.