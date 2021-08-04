Hot-n-ready pizza chain to expand in Colorado

The third-largest pizza chain in the world wants to grow in the Denver area.

COLORADO, USA — Little Caesars is looking to grow its presence in the Denver area.

The family-owned pizza chain announced Wednesday it aims to open at least 15 units in the Denver area by the end of 2024.

Headquartered in Detroit, Little Caesars operates stores in each of the 50 states and 27 countries and territories. The third-largest pizza chain in the world already has more than 30 locations in the Denver area.

Little Caesars said it is searching for franchisees and partners to join in the Colorado expansion.

"Our franchise business model — renowned for our revolutionary Reserve-N-Ready system bolstered by our signature Pizza Portal pickup and delivery — is perfectly suited for the active, on-the-go Denver community," said Vice President of U.S. Development at Little Caesars Craig Sherwood.

"Couple this with the forecast that Colorado stands out among the top 10 states expected to sustain the highest franchise business growth throughout 2021 per the International Franchise Association (IFA) Annual Economic Outlook Report, growing our brand’s footprint in this capital city is a no-brainer."

Little Caesars said franchising investments start at $360,000, with incentive programs available for veterans and first responders. Interested prospects are asked to visit Franchise.LittleCaesars.com.

Prospects interested in learning more about Little Caesars' growth opportunities in Denver can attend a live webinar on Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. MT. To register for the free event hosted by members of the Little Caesars franchise development team, visit bit.ly/LCE_Denver.

