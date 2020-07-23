Report: Denver's low millennial homeownership rate matches national average

The report put Denver's cost of living at 5% above the national average for large cities.

DENVER — A little over 39% of millennials in the Denver area are homeowners, a rate that puts the Mile High City in the middle of the pack of the 53 largest U.S. urban areas and consistent with the national rate.

The Denver-Aurora-Lakewood ranking of No. 24 among metros with more than a million people comes in a new analysis from home improvement services website Porch.

The report cited U.S. Census Bureau data showing the national homeownership rate among millennials clocks in a 39.5% compared with the overall national homeownership rate of 63.9%.

Factors contributing to the low rate among millennials include a propensity to delay marriage, increased student loan debt, lack of affordable housing and geographic preferences, according to the analysis, which referenced research from the Urban Institute.

