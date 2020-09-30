60 new income-restricted apartments open in Denver's Baker neighborhood

The community will offer income-restricted apartments that are largely targeted to individuals with disabilities.

DENVER — Denver’s Department of Housing Stability (HOST) celebrated the grand opening of 60 new income-restricted apartments on Tuesday.

Located in Denver's Baker neighborhood, the Atlantis Apartments will offer income-restricted apartments that are largely targeted to individuals with disabilities, said HOST.

Developed by the Atlantis Community Foundation, the apartments are located at 201 S. Cherokee in Denver.

The four-story apartment building includes office space and a community conference room on the ground level as well as enhanced-accessibility features, common area laundry facilities on each floor, sensory elements and way-finding cues in common areas, a workshop/mud room for repairing wheelchairs and bicycles, and technology/media centers, according to HOST.

HOST said the building includes 36 one-bedroom units and 24 two-bedroom units.

“We’re proud to invest not only in affordable housing, but in much-needed homes for people living with physical or cognitive disabling conditions,” said HOST Executive Director Britta Fisher. “These apartments will make a lasting difference for decades to come and add to the great progress made by the Atlantis Community Foundation in housing individuals.”

Atlantis Apartments units are income restricted exclusively for households earning up to 60 percent of the area median income (up to $42,000 for a single-person household).

The building’s first residents moved in earlier this month, and full occupancy is anticipated later in October.

The City and County of Denver provided $800,000 in financing toward the $18.1 million project.

HOST also said 1,593 affordable housing units that have received city financing are currently under construction at 21 sites through Denver and an additional 1,087 income-restricted units are in the planning stage.

