McDonald's picks location of next Aurora restaurant

McDonald's is already hiring 15 managers and 90 workers for a new Aurora restaurant.

AURORA, Colo. — The golden arches are coming soon to a new location in central Aurora.

McDonald's has begun construction on a new restaurant at East Iliff Avenue and South Blackhawk Street, just east of Interstate 225.

The fast food company said construction has begun on the new build and the restaurant is expected to open later this year.

McDonald's said the building, located next to a Black Bear Diner and Boston Market, will be approximately 4,000 square feet and will have two drive thru lanes.

The restaurant has already begun hiring 15 managers for the new restaurant. McDonald's will hire approximately 90 crew members.

The Blackhawk and Iliff restaurant will be the 14th McDonald's in Aurora. The last new store opening in Aurora was in August 2021 at 21659 East Quincy Avenue.

