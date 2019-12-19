DENVER — New Year’s Eve can be one of the most bountiful nights of the year for restaurants. And in a Denver metro area that is seeing an annual growth in the options that revelers can partake in to ring in the new year, eateries and hospitality providers are upping their game to a new level.

From 10-course meals to over-the-top parties to the teaching of how to open a champagne bottle with a sword — a skill that is useful but recommended to be used only early in the evening — Denver restaurants and hotels with food services are offering a full gamut of options.

And these, of course, come in conjunction with the annual fireworks display that will light up downtown Denver once again.

View how 39 different restaurants, hotels and bars are combining food, libations and other amenities to make New Year's special at the Denver Business Journal.



