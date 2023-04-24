Trendy garage condos are in the works around the Denver area

Developers say high-end, for-sale garage units are in high demand.

COLORADO, USA — They go by many names: man caves, “she sheds,” storage units, warehouses or condo garages. They’re also a growing trend in the Denver metro area.

Denver-based real estate firm Connect Properties is currently under construction on one such project: an $11 million development at 1001 Depot Hill Road in Broomfield. The development consists of 33 units with roll-up garage doors across three buildings that hobbyists or small business owners who need extra space can purchase.

With construction not scheduled for completion until 2023, new owners have already paid $1,000 deposits for 13 of the under-construction units, including a dog groomer and customer home builders. Berridge also said sprinter van outfitters find condo garages appealing, not only for storing their vehicles, but also for building out the interiors.

With Connect selling units for $325 per square foot, the average 1,200-square-foot unit are selling for $390,000 apiece.

Read the full article at the Denver Business Journal.

