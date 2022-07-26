Russell Wilson, Ciara to donate $500k per year to Colorado nonprofits

Russell Wilson and Ciara announced a partnership between their foundation and Centura Health

COLORADO, USA — Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and Ciara, a Grammy-winning singer, pledged this week to donate $500,000 annually to Colorado nonprofits through a partnership with Centura Health.

The duo's Why Not You Foundation will work with Centura's Health Equity and Advancement Fund to distribute the grants to local and regional organizations that work to improve health equity, education, food security and social justice, among other issues. Wilson announced the partnership Monday in a tent full of people outside Littleton Adventist Hospital.

"What a blessing to start something new and to be here with amazing people who have an even greater cause," Wilson told the crowd of about 100 people. "At our foundation, we're so passionate about making a difference."

Centura's fund was created in 2021 to address issues with health equity. This year, it plans to distribute $5 million to 61 organizations across Colorado and western Kansas.

Centura and the Why Not You Foundation will work together to choose grant recipients for the $500,000 donated by Wilson and Ciara. The first recipient, College Track, was announced at the event Monday and presented with a check for $100,000.

