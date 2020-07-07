1 dead after explosion at manufactured home in Fort Collins

Fort Collins Police said the bomb squad confirmed the area is safe and there is no threat to the public.

FORT COLLINS, Larimer County — Officials in Larimer County are investigating an explosion and structure fire at a manufactured home on Monday that left one person dead in Fort Collins.

The Fort Collins Police Department (FCPD) and Poudre Fire Authority responded to the scene at 2500 E. Harmony Road just before 7 p.m., near the intersection of Harmony and South Timberline Road, along with the Northern Colorado Bomb Team.

FCPD said a resident went to one of her neighbors and called 911 reporting that a male she knew came over, assaulted her and said he was going to kill her. While officers were en route, the residence exploded and caught on fire.

Poudre Fire responded to assist with both the injuries that the victim sustained and to fight the fire, FCPD said in a news release. When officers and firefighters arrived, the residence was fully engulfed with flames. FCPD said a deceased person was located inside the residence and is believed to be the male the woman called about.

There were concerns related to the explosion, FCPD said, so as a precaution for public safety, the surrounding residences were evacuated and the bomb squad responded to ensure the scene was safe.

FCPD detectives have taken over the investigation.

The deceased individual’s name, cause and manner of death will be released by the Larimer County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

Anyone with information, who has not already spoken to police, is asked to call Detective Adam Braun at 970-221-6580. People who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.