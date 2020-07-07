1 injured after shooting at Windsor hotel

The victim suffered a non-life threatening injury during an early morning shooting in Windsor.

WINDSOR, Colorado — One person was shot early Tuesday morning at the AmericInn hotel in Windsor.

The hotel is located at 7645 Westgate Dr. -- that's near Interstate 25 and East County Road 32.

Just after 5:49 a.m., police found a male victim and took him to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to a release from the Windsor Police Department (WPD).

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting and have not released any information about a suspect at this time.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call Det. John Grashorn at 970-674-6445.