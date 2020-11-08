1 injured in Denver overnight shooting

One person was injured after an overnight shooting in Denver.

DENVER — One person was injured after an overnight shooting in Denver.

The shooting happened in the area of West Mississippi Avenue and South Tennyson Street, according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department (DPD). That's near Garfield Lake Park in west Denver.

The suspect was being treated for a gunshot wound, the tweet read.

No suspect information was available early Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

