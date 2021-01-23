1 killed, 1 injured in Commerce City shooting

A man was pronounced dead at the scene, and a woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured in a shooting Saturday morning, the Commerce City Police Department (CCPD) said.

CCPD said officers responded at 7:50 a.m. to the 11200 block of East 96th Place for a reported shooting.

That's just east of the intersection of East 96th Avenue and state Highway 2, along the northern edge of Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge.

Officers said they discovered a man and woman with suspected gunshot injuries, according to CCPD.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, CCPD said.

CCPD said there does not appear to be any immediate threat to the community but did not release any additional information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.