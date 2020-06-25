1 shot after dispute on an RTD bus

One person self-transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm and would not share any information with officers, APD said.

AURORA, Colo. — A group of people fled the scene after a dispute on an RTD bus led to a shooting, the Aurora Police Department (APD) said in a tweet Wednesday night.

The bus was in the area of Mississippi Avenue and Troy Street when the shooting occurred shortly before 8 p.m. That's near the Mississippi Avenue and Interstate 225 interchange.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

