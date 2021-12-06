11-year-old hit, dragged by drunk driver, witnesses lift car off of him

A boy was riding his bike on a sidewalk near North Chambers Road and East 13th Avenue when he was hit, dragged by car, witnesses lifted the car off of the boy.

AURORA, Colo. — A 10-year-old boy out of Aurora is in the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after a drunk driver hit and dragged the boy and his bike underneath his car, said Aurora Police (APD).

The incident happened on Thursday at around 7:30 p.m. near North Chambers Road and East 13th Avenue, said police.

APD said their initial investigation showed that the 11-year-old was riding his bike on the southbound sidewalk of north Chambers Road – when he used the crosswalk to cross 13th Avenue – a GMC Jimmy SUV traveling west struck him.

Police said Hector Eduardo Garcia, 32, was driving the truck and after hitting the boy, made a right-hand turn and continued to travel north on Chambers Road – dragging the boy and his bike under the SUV for a 'considerable distance.'

When the driver stopped, witnesses said they watched bystanders lift the car off the child and some women pulled him out from under the truck, police said.

APD arrested the Garcia and charged him with:

Vehicular assault

Driving while under the influence of alcohol

Driving on a suspended license

Failing to yield the right of way to a pedestrian

