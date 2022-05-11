Man kidnapped and stabbed in Fort Collins, 2 suspects arrested

Fort Collins Police said two suspects were in custody after a 44-year-old man reported being taken against his will.

FORT COLLINS, Colo — Two suspects were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and stabbing of a 44-year-old man Sunday, Fort Collins Police Services said.

Just after 9:30 p.m., police said a Sherwood Forest Court resident called 911 and reported an injured man knocked on their door in need of help.

Responding officers located the man, who said he was taken against his will from a South Fort Collins convenience store and driven to a storage facility on East Mulberry Street, according to police.

The victim reported he was assaulted and stabbed before being driven to a neighborhood and dropped off, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment, and police said he is expected to recover.

Police said investigators learned the victim knew the suspects, identified as 40-year-old Amanda Causey of Wellington, and 57-year-old Robert Williamson of Fort Collins.

Causey was on Monday on suspicion of the following charges, according to police:

First-degree kidnapping

Aggravated robbery

Criminal extortion

Second-degree assault

Existing warrant for failure to comply/fugitive from other jurisdiction

Police said Williamson was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of the following charges:

First-degree kidnapping

Criminal extortion

Second-degree assault

Tampering with physical evidence

Both suspects were booked into the Larimer County Jail, where Causey is being held on a $252,000 cash/surety bond, and Williams is being held on a $400,000 cash/surety bond, according to police.

Police are still investigating the incident, and anyone with information is asked to call 970-221-6868.

Anyone with information can also call Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868 or by visiting stopcriminals.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Larimer County Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Larimer Country Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

