3 victims injured in 2 shootings in Denver

Denver Police haven't released suspect information in either shooting early Saturday.

DENVER — Three people were transported to hospitals after two shootings early Saturday, including a victim who was also hit by a vehicle, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

The incident in which the shooting victim was hit by a vehicle occurred in the 1100 block of Cherokee Street, DPD said. That's near West 11th Avenue, a couple blocks east of Speer Boulevard in the Civic Center neighborhood.

DPD said officers were working to gather more information on where the victim, a male, was shot. He was taken to a hospital, and DPD said the extent of his injuries was unknown.

In the second incident, two people were shot in the 3500 block of South Harlan Street, according to DPD. That's near the intersection of Harlan and West Hampden Avenue in west Denver.

The victims, a male and a female, were taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, DPD said.

There were no arrests made in that incident, and DPD didn't release any suspect information.

Anyone with information on either incident can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.