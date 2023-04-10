2 injured in suspected road rage shooting in Aurora

Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of East Mississippi Avenue and South Chambers Boulevard early Sunday morning.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police are investigating an apparent road rage shooting that injured two people early Sunday morning.

Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of East Mississippi Avenue and South Chambers Boulevard.

The victims were taken to the hospital by another person, which is when police were informed about the shooting.

The victims' injuries were not life-threatening and they are both expected to recover.

Police did not release any suspect information or any additional details surrounding the case.

#APDAlert Officers responded to a shooting early this morning that happened near E. Mississippi Ave and Chambers Blvd.



Reports showed two individuals were shot during an apparent road range incident. The two victims were transported to the hospital by a third party and that’s… pic.twitter.com/yTpYmvFiQS — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) October 8, 2023



Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

