2 shot, injured after trespassing into backyard, police say

It happened early Sunday afternoon in the backyard of a home on Pearl Street in Northglenn.

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Two people were shot and injured after trespassing into the backyard of a home in Northglenn Sunday afternoon, the Northglenn Police Department said.

Police said it happened early Sunday afternoon in the 11600-block of Pearl Street, which is south of the intersection of 120th Avenue and Washington Street.

The two shooting victims were taken to the hospital. Police could not provide an update on their conditions.

Police said multiple shell casings were found in the backyard. The two people didn't make it into the home, police said.

Officers are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. They got a warrant to search the home Sunday evening, and said the homeowner was cooperating with investigators.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.



