2 parole officers struck by vehicle, 1 dies from injuries

The line-of-duty death of the parole officer occurred around 4 p.m. in downtown Colorado Springs after a parolee escaped from custody and got access to a car.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One of two parole officers struck by a wanted suspect in a vehicle earlier today in Colorado Springs has died from their injuries, said the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Police announced the officer's death in a news conference following the serious hit-and-run earlier Thursday evening that involved the parole officer. Authorities have not released the officer's name so they can notify next of kin.

CBI sent out a "Blue Alert Activation" around 7 p.m. Thursday about a suspect, Justin Kula, driving a charcoal-colored SUV RX330 Lexus with a Colorado plate CDA346.

Just before 7:45 p.m. Thursday, Kula was in custody after allegedly hitting two parole officers with his SUV in downtown Colorado Springs near North Spruce and West Bijou Streets around 4 p.m.

The Blue Alert Program is a cooperative effort among the CBI, local law enforcement agencies, and the state's public and commercial television and radio broadcasters regarding the imminent danger posed by a suspect(s) who has killed or seriously injured a peace officer.

Around 8 p.m. the "Blue Alert" was deactivated after the suspect and the car he was driving were located by police.

A procession for the fallen officer is being assembled in Colorado Springs to honor the line-of-duty death of the officer killed.

Justin Kula and the vehicle have been recovered, thank you for your assistance. pic.twitter.com/LErtihk8nk — CBI (@CBI_Colorado) September 29, 2023

Kula's criminal history shows he has been charged with second-degree assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest and parole violations from charges related to domestic violence, harassment, drug possession and violating a protection order.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

