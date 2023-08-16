CBI issues Endangered Missing Alert for woman last seen Sunday

Melissa Whitsitt, 34, was last seen Sunday after failing to show up for work.

Example video title will go here for this video

WINTER PARK, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued an Endangered Missing Alert for a woman who disappeared under what police in Winter Park are calling potentially suspicious circumstances.

CBI said Wednesday that Melissa Whitsitt, 34, was last seen in Winter Park in the 100 block of Woodspur Lane on Sunday after failing to show up for work.

CBI said an unknown man used her phone Sunday to contact people in metro Denver, but it has since been turned off. Whitsitt's debit card has not been used.

Whitsitt does not have a car and has not contacted any family or friends since Sunday, according to CBI.

She is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and 125 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Whitsitt's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to call 911 or the Fraser Winter Park Police Department at 970-722-7779.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.