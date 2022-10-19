3 accused of poaching in Park County

David, Robert and Richard Schlitt were arrested on multiple counts related to suspected elk and bear poaching, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — Three men were arrested in connection to a suspected poaching ring in Park Country, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said Wednesday.

David Schlitt, 64, along with Robert Schlitt, 36, and Richard Schlitt, 33, were taken into custody Tuesday after two search warrants were executed in Colorado Springs, as well as a third warrant in Fremont County.

The search warrants were the result of an investigation into poaching in Park County. A vehicle, guns and wildlife parts were seized as evidence, CPW said.

David Schlitt was arrested on suspicion of charges including the following, according to CPW:

Willful destruction of elk

Failure to prepare game meat for human consumption

Hunting without a proper and valid license

Robert Schlitt was arrested on suspicion of charges including the following:

Willful destruction of elk and bear

Failure to prepare game meat for human consumption

Hunting without a proper and valid license

Richard Schlitt was arrested on suspicion of the following charges:

Willful destruction of elk and bear

Failure to prepare game meat for human consumption

“When you poach an animal, not only is it illegal, but you are stealing from the people of Colorado,” said Mark Lamb, CPW’s area wildlife manager for Park County. “We do not tolerate poaching and take these crimes very seriously.”

CPW did not release any additional details in the case, citing the ongoing investigation.

>Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Animals and Wildlife

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.