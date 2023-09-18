2 injured in Denver shooting, police say

Police said the shooting happened on East 17th Avenue near the intersection with Williams Street.

DENVER — Two people were injured in a shooting in Denver's Uptown neighborhood Monday night, the Denver Police Department said.

Police initially said three people were injured in the shooting. They later said that while three people were taken to the hospital, only two had gunshot wounds. It's unclear how the third person was injured, or how badly the victims were hurt.

Police said a "possible suspect" has been arrested.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.



Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

