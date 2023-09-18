LoDo shooting: Woman was denied entry to bar, fired shots that hit 5, police say

Denver Police said they "believe the five victims were not the intended targets."

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — A woman accused of shooting and injuring five people in Lower Downtown on Saturday night fired the shots after being denied entry to a bar, the Denver Police Department said Monday.

The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Market Street. Dispatch audio said medical teams were sent to the address of Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row.

Police said Monday that their investigation found a woman was denied entry to a bar. She began walking away but quickly returned to have another conversation with security staff, police said.

As she walked away a second time, police said, she pulled out a gun and fired it in the direction of the club multiple times, injuring the five victims. Police said they "believe the five victims were not the intended targets."

The five victims are all expected to survive, police said.

Police said no arrests have been made. Anyone who saw the shooting or has any information that might help the investigation is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS