4 injured in downtown Denver shooting

The shooting happened Saturday night in the 1900-block of Market Street.

DENVER — Four people were injured in a shooting in LoDo Saturday night, the Denver Police Department said.

Police said the shooting happened in the 1900-block of Market Street. There's no word on how badly the victims were hurt.

Police did not say whether any suspects have been identified or arrested. No other information about the shooting was immediately available.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.