Neighbors call for change after hit-and-run crash hurts three at Denver park

DENVER — Denver Police are looking for a suspected hit-and-run driver who seriously injured three people in a wreck at a park in the Ruby Hill neighborhood Sunday night.

Police said the driver of a black sedan veered across Gunnison Place – a side street along Sanderson Gulch park – and hit a parked Honda sedan "pinning three people who were standing behind the white Honda."

Three victims were brought to the hospital with serious injuries, police said. Zach Crow, who lives across the street from where it happened, said he heard the crash of the collision and ran outside.

"I did have a first aid kit and I gave one guy gauze to hold on his head, but the other guy needed a tourniquet real bad and I didn’t have one of those," he said. The second victim's leg was severed by the crash, Crow said.

It was a horrible wreck for anyone to see, but nothing new for Crow or his roommate Ryan Brady. "As soon as I saw it, I knew what happened. It's not the first time," Brady said.

Since he moved into his Ruby Hill home five years ago, Brady said he's seen four bad wrecks in front of his house – including one where a car flipped and crashed through a fence in his front yard.

"I don’t know the probability of [a crash] happening in that same exact spot four times in five years on a side road in Denver, but it’s very very unsafe," Brady said.

He said cars speed up along a straightaway along Gunnison Place, then the streetlights stop and there's a bend in the road. "It's very dark, so people will come flying around and then there's the bend and people don't see the bend until the last minute," Brady said.

Brady and Crow suspect speed was a factor in Sunday night's crash too. "You're not going to obtain the kind of carnage I saw last night if you're going 20 miles per hour down this road. It's not possible," Crow said.

The pair want the city to add speed bumps and streetlights along their stretch of road.

Denver Police said the driver of the car ran away after the wreck, they want anyone who know who it is to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

