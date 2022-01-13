Man fatally shot while following his own stolen vehicle

Wesley Rosander died after he was shot and then crashed his van into a light pole last month, according to DPD.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is asking for tips from the public after a man who was following his own stolen vehicle was shot and killed late last month.

Wesley Rosander was shot around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 19 in the area of East 40th Avenue and North Chambers Street while driving a hotel transport van, DPD said in a bulletin from Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

After being shot, Rosander crashed the van into a light pole at that intersection, DPD said. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Last month, DPD said it appeared that Rosander was following his own vehicle that had been stolen earlier that morning when he was shot. That stolen vehicle was later found abandoned in the Montbello area, according to DPD said.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

