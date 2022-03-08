Hit-and-run suspect organized a 'drag meet' prior to fatal crash, prosecutors say

About an hour after the fatal crash a family member of Taylor Lindsey reported that the car involved in the crash was stolen, prosecutors said.

DENVER — A Denver judge ordered that a man facing charges in a deadly hit-and-run crash be held on a $50,000 cash-only bond after prosecutors argued that he had an incentive to flee.

Taylor Lindsey faces felony charges for killing Jake Johnson in a crash that happened just after midnight on July 30 near 40th Avenue and Peña Boulevard.

Johnson was driving north on Peña Boulevard and as he turned left onto 40th Avenue, police records show Lindsey crashed into Johnson’s Volkswagen.

Court records say Lindsey “fled on foot” after the crash and “did not render aid or report the crash.” He left behind three passengers inside his car, two of whom needed treatment at the hospital, according to prosecutors.

Lindsey later turned himself in, but during a court hearing Thursday morning, prosecutors alleged that before he did so he made attempts to hide. They also alleged that Lindsey's mother made arrangements for places for him to stay.

At the time of the crash, Lindsey was driving a car that was registered to a family member and during Thursday's hearing, prosecutors said that family member reported the car as stolen about an hour after the crash.

"We suspect, based on circumstantial evidence at this point that there was a collaboration," the prosecutor said. "I don't know why else you would make that claim."

Lindsey is the president of a drag racing club and in the hours prior to the fatal crash, prosecutors said he organized a drag meet at a Best Buy located just blocks away from the crash scene.

9NEWS learned Lindsey has multiple arrests on his criminal record in Colorado, including criminal attempted murder in 2020 when he was accused of shooting at a man during a car meet. Lindsey pleaded guilty to felony assault in the case and avoided prison with a suspended eight-year prison sentence.

That, prosecutors, suggested, gives Lindsey reason to flee since he could be looking at a long prison sentence due to this new case.

Lindsey's defense asked for a more lenient bond saying that he had a "limited criminal history" up until this last year and has a young child. They also said he was a primary provider for his family.

In addition to the $50,000 bond, the judge ordered that Lindsey be held under maximum home confinement if he's released. The judge noted that was a "very restrictive" supervision level but said he felt it was appropriate.