Man and woman found dead in Adams County

Deputies said a man shot and killed a woman before taking his own life.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies in Adams County are investigating a murder-suicide.

At around 9:45 a.m. Monday, deputies were called to a home in the 1300 block of West 67th Avenue on a report of a dead man, the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) said. The location is about a mile north of Interstate 76 and a little bit east of Pecos Street.

Deputies found the man dead from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, deputies said. During their search of the home, deputies also found a woman dead. The woman had been shot multiple times, according to ACSO.

During the investigation, detectives learned one of the people who died was a Denver sheriff's deputy.

Detectives said they are continuing to talk with neighbors and others to find out what led up to the shooting.

The man's and woman's names will be released by the Adams County coroner after next of kin are notified.

