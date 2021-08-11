Adams County sheriff deputies involved in shooting with suspect

Deputies tried to make a traffic stop on a suspect under surveillance when he ran into a local business near West 70th Place and North Pecos Street.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Sheriff's deputies in Adams County were involved in a shooting with a suspect near West 70th Place & North Pecos Street on Wednesday.

Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) said the man was under surveillance by a "multi-jurisdictional task force," but were unable to say why the man was under surveillance.

When deputies tried to make a traffic stop on the man, he ran and entered a business in the area.

"As a deputy entered the business the suspect had a gun and the deputy shot the male," said Sgt. Adam Sherman with ACSO. "The male suspect was pronounced deceased."

No other details about the shooting were provided by authorities. There were no deputies injured during the incident.

Deputies said there was no danger to the public and no one else was injured and there were no other suspects identified in the incident.

Heavy police presence in the area of 70th and Pecos. Officer Involved Shooting - avoid this area. Gathering info still. — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) August 11, 2021

