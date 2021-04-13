Detectives investigate shooting death in Adams County

A woman was found with a gunshot wound to the chest early Tuesday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Detectives with the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) are investigating an overnight shooting death that happened in the 6200 block of Federal Boulevard.

Deputies responded to a mobile home at about 4:37 a.m. Tuesday, according to a release from ACSO. Upon arrival, deputies found a woman who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the release.

Detectives interviewed witnesses, neighbors and others about the shooting, ACSO said.

The investigation is currently ongoing. Sheriff Richard Reigenborn is expected to release more information Tuesday, according to the release.

The sheriff's office said there is currently no danger to the public or residents of the neighborhood.

Detailed information is attached. pic.twitter.com/HvWkor4pXO — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) April 13, 2021

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

