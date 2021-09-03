Deputies looking for van connected to shooting in Adams County

The sheriff's office believes the van was involved in the shooting of two people at 7255 N. Pecos St. on March 5.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo — The Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) is asking for the public's help finding a van connected to the shooting of two people over the weekend.

According to a Metro Denver Crime Stoppers bulletin, the vehicle involved in the Friday, March 5 incident is described as a white Ford Econoline van with a white ladder on its roof.

ACSO said deputies and Thornton Police responded to a crash at West 76th Avenue and North Pecos Street Friday night where two people inside a car had been shot. Both were taken to the hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

Although that was where the vehicle and the victims were found, deputies later said they believed the victims were shot in the area of West 72nd Avenue and North Pecos Street. The exact address given in the Crime Stoppers bulletin is 7255 N. Pecos St.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

