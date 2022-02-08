Suspects arrested in trailhead death were offered $2,000 to drive victim back to New Mexico, affidavit says

Alexis Baca was found dead at the Realization Point trailhead by hikers on July 24, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo — A woman who was found dead late last month near a Boulder County trailhead had become stranded in Colorado and offered the people accused of her killing $2,000 to bring her back to New Mexico, according to an arrest affidavit from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO).

On July 24, just before 10 a.m., a couple discovered the body of Alexis Baca, 25, near the Realization Point trailhead, a Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks property west of the city.

When deputies arrived at the scene they located Baca's body near the trailhead, just off the road. An autopsy later found that she had been shot in the head.

The following four people were arrested in Las Cruces, New Mexico related to the case.

Jaime Alonso Moore

Cody Lee Hobirk

Ashley Lynn Provine

Elizabeth Nicole Griffin

Deputies found an expired New Mexico license with Baca, according to the affidavit. They did a search and found that she was a passenger in a vehicle that had been contacted by a Colorado State Patrol trooper days earlier on July 20.

As a result of that traffic stop, the driver was arrested on outstanding warrants and the vehicle was released to Baca. Deputies later interviewed the driver at the Morgan County jail who said he was on his way to Montana to pick up a motorcycle and that Baca was along for the ride.

He reported that there were guns and cash in the car and that he told Baca to "wait around for him," as he believed he'd be released on bond soon, the affidavit says.

Investigators later found video of the vehicle left with Baca traveling through Boulder. Several other vehicles were seen on the cameras around the same time including a truck with a New Mexico license plate.

The truck was registered to Moore. When contacted he told investigators that Baca had contacted Hobirk and asked for assistance in getting back from Colorado to New Mexico, the affidavit says. He said the initial plan was for Baca to give them $2,000 for bringing her home.

Moore said that on July 23 he and the other three suspects got into his Ford F250 in order to drive up to meet with Baca. They met her at a Fort Morgan hotel and eventually left, with Baca driving the car from the traffic stop and Hobirk as a passenger. Moore and the others were in his truck.

Moore said it became clear Baca didn't know where she was going so he passed her and pulled over, and Baca followed suit.

He said he got out and approached Baca and noticed she had a gun in her hand, the affidavit says. He reported that Baca fired a shot at him and he fired back, striking her in the head. Moore said that he and Hobirk removed Baca's body from the car and moved it to the area near the trailhead, according to the affidavit.

Moore reported that Hobirk had also mentioned several times that they should rob Baca while there, the affidavit says.

He also reported that Provine and Griffin assisted with removing items from the car and wiping it down. They left the car in Breckenridge in an area where they believed it would be towed, the affidavit says.

Moore said they also ditched guns at two random locations between Breckenridge and New Mexico.

Three of the suspects were arrested and booked into jail in Las Cruces, New Mexico on July 29.

Jaime Alonso Moore, 31, faces charges of:

First-degree murder

Second-degree murder

Aggravated robbery

Cody Lee Hobirk, 43, faces charges of:

Second-degree murder

Aggravated robbery

Tampering with physical evidence

Ashley Lynn Provine,18, faces charges of:

Accessory to first-degree murder

Accessory to second-degree murder

Accessory to aggravated robbery

Tampering with physical evidence

Elizabeth Nicole Griffin, 23, was taken into custody in New Mexico around 7 p.m. on Aug. 1.

She faces charges of:

Accessory to first-degree murder

Accessory to second-degree murder

Accessory to aggravated robbery

Tampering with physical evidence

