Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl

Savannah Camele is possibly with Ricky Trujillo, 53, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued an Amber Alert for a three-year-old girl last seen in El Paso County.

According to CBI, Savannah Camele was last seen heading north from the intersection of Hanover Road and Old Pueblo Road, which is near Pikes Peak International Raceway south of Colorado Springs.

She is possibly with 53-year-old Ricky Trujillo, described as Hispanic, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to CBI. He was last seen wearing a black and blue jersey.

Savannah is described as Hispanic, two feet tall and 20 pounds, and was last seen wearing a cheetah print romper/onesie, CBI said.

CBI said they're possibly traveling in a white 2006 Ford Explorer with a broken-out rear window covered in plastic and black tape and flat, black spiked rims. The license plate number is AGA 013.

According to CBI, Savannah was with Trujillo and her grandmother when Trujillo assaulted the girl, pushed the grandmother out of the vehicle and took off at around 12:35 p.m. Saturday. He's believed to be armed with a hunting knife.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call 911.