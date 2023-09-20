Deputies investigate fatal carjacking

Deputies are looking for four suspects who took the victim's car, a 2012 Hyundai Sonata, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting and carjacking that happened in the 7400 block of East Harvard Avenue.

Deputies are looking for four suspects involved in the carjacking, the sheriff's office said in a tweet. According to the sheriff's office, the victim was shot and killed by the suspects. The suspects then drove away in the victim's car, a 2012 Hyundai Sonata with Colorado license plate CLY-X69, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office first tweeted about the carjacking at about 1:09 a.m. on Wednesday.

If anyone has any information about the carjacking, please call 911 or dispatch at 303-795-4711.

