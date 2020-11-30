Sheriff's office looking for gas station robbery suspect

The suspect is described as a white male between 5-foot-3 & 5-foot-7 & was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with neon lettering, gray pants & a black facemask.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in a gas station robbery last Thursday.

According to the sheriff's office, the robbery happened at the Conoco gas station at 10210 E. Arapahoe St. in Centennial. That's near East Arapahoe Road and South Havana Street.

The suspect is described as a white male, between 5-foot-3 and 5-foot-7, according to ACSO. The suspect was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with neon lettering, gray pants, gray shoes and a black facemask.

According to ACSO, the suspect entered the store at about 4:30 p.m. and pointed a handgun at the clerk, demanding the cash drawer.

The clerk handed the suspect the drawer, ACSO said.

As the suspect was leaving, he fired a shot into the ceiling and was last seen traveling southbound on foot, according to ACSO.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call the ACSO tip line at 720-874-8477.

