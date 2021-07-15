Erie man arrested after shooting on busy road in Parker

The victim was shot on Dransfedlt Road in Parker around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Parker Police.

PARKER, Colo. — A 43-year-old Erie man was arrested early Wednesday morning at his home in connection with a shooting the day before on Dransfeldt Road in Parker, according to the Parker Police Department (PPD).

The incident happened on Dransfeldt Road between Parkglenn Way and Plaza Drive around 2 p.m. on July 13, according to an initial tweet from PPD.

The victim, an adult man, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No details about the circumstances of the shooting have been released.

PPD said they're recommending the following charges against the suspect:

Attempted first-degree murder

Second-degree assault

Menacing

Illegal discharge of a firearm

Prohibited use of weapons

Reckless endangerment

The suspect's name is not being released at this time for "investigative purposes", PPD said.

Anyone with information about Tuesday's incident to contact Detective Brukbacher at 303-805-6523 or sbrukbacher@parkeronline.org.

