Erie man arrested after shooting on busy road in Parker

PARKER, Colo. — A 43-year-old Erie man was arrested early Wednesday morning at his home in connection with a shooting the day before on Dransfeldt Road in Parker, according to the Parker Police Department (PPD).
The incident happened on Dransfeldt Road between Parkglenn Way and Plaza Drive around 2 p.m. on July 13, according to an initial tweet from PPD.
The victim, an adult man, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No details about the circumstances of the shooting have been released.
PPD said they're recommending the following charges against the suspect:
- Attempted first-degree murder
- Second-degree assault
- Menacing
- Illegal discharge of a firearm
- Prohibited use of weapons
- Reckless endangerment
The suspect's name is not being released at this time for "investigative purposes", PPD said.
Anyone with information about Tuesday's incident to contact Detective Brukbacher at 303-805-6523 or sbrukbacher@parkeronline.org.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS