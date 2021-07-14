Broomfield Police search for suspect in Wells Fargo bank robbery

Police ask for the public's help to identify this man who robbed Wells Fargo Bank on Tuesday, July 6.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Broomfield Police (BPD) is searching for a man suspected of robbing the Wells Fargo Bank located at 2 Garden Center in Broomfield.

BPD said the suspect is a man over 6 feet tall with a medium build. At the time of the robbery, police said he was wearing a plaid long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, a dark face mask, beanie hat and sunglasses.

Police ask for the public's help to identify the man who robbed the bank at 1:23 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6. BPD also asked the public to be aware of anyone with a similar description who recently changed their spending habits and to notify police.

If anyone has any information on the bank robbery above or any bank robbery, please call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171; or, you may remain anonymous by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at 720-913-STOP (7867).

