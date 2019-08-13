DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) has announced an arrest in a shooting that killed a woman and critically injured a man late last week.

Elliott McDuffie, 26, was arrested Monday night for investigation of first-degree murder and investigation of first-degree assault in relation to a shooting that occurred just before 2 a.m. last Friday.

Officers were called to the 12400 block of East Albook Drive near East 47th Avenue and Peoria Street in Denver's Montbello neighborhood in response to a shooting.

Police arrived at the scene and located two victims, an adult man and an adult woman. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man was taken to Denver Health with critical injuries sustained from being shot three times, according to an arrest warrant affidavit released by DPD. He is expected to survive, police said.

The man who was shot later told police that he believed he was shot by a man who lived upstairs in the same apartment complex as him, according to the affidavit.

At some point, according to the affidavit, the neighbors got into an argument that escalated to the point where the suspect "pulled out a gun and began shooting."

An officer processing the shooting scene later located "[eight] spent cartridge casings, a black Halloween-type mask and a headphone case containing suspected narcotics," the affidavit says.

The shooting was one of three separate homicides that occurred within the city between 6 p.m. Thursday and 3 a.m. Friday. They also responded to a fourth shooting within that time frame, but said the incidents appear to be unrelated.

DPD homicide detectives are asking for the community to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers with any information at 720-913-7867.

