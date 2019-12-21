ARVADA, Colo. — Police are looking for a suspected burglar who broke into two homes Saturday morning.

The Arvada Police Department (APD) said the incidents happened in the 9200 block of West 81st Place, near Club Crest Drive and Hoyt Way. Residents received a shelter-in-place alert while police searched the area.

Police said they think the suspected burglar has left the area. The investigation remains ongoing.

APD said both of the homes that he broke into were vacant at the time and no injuries were reported.

A Ring surveillance camera located inside one of the homes captured an image of the suspect, police said.

If you have information about these incidents, you are asked to call APD 720-898-6900 or Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7876.

