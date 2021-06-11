2 shot during vigil in Arvada parking lot

No suspects are in custody in connection with the shooting Thursday night in a parking lot in the 6600 block of Pierce Street.

ARVADA, Colo. — At least 30 shots were fired and two people were struck by gunfire as people were gathered in an Arvada parking lot Thursday night for a vigil, a spokesperson for the Arvada Police Department (APD) said.

The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 6600 block of Pierce Street. According to APD, the suspects arrived in the area where the vigil was being held and there was some type of altercation. At some point during that altercation there was an exchange of gunfire, APD said.

Two people were hit by gunfire and taken to the hospital for treatment, APD said. Their conditions are not known.

At this point, it is unclear how many people fired weapons. No one is in custody and no suspect descriptions are available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact APD at 720-898-6900.

****UPDATE****

Investigators are on scene completing the investigation. There was an exchange of gunfire, estimated 30 shots fired. Two victims at area hospitals in unknown condition. There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with Information please contact the APD 720-898-6900. pic.twitter.com/Srx3cAXhfT — Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) June 11, 2021

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.