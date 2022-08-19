2 shot in Aurora Friday morning

There is a large police presence around South Sable Boulevard and East Mississippi Avenue.

AURORA, Colo. — A shooting Friday morning has sent two people to the hospital.

The Aurora Police Department said the shooting happened at 1070 S. Sable Blvd. around 11 a.m. That's near the intersection of East Mississippi Avenue. Google Maps shows that the address is located in a shopping center, but police have not yet said if one of the businesses in the shopping center were involved or if the shooting occurred in the parking lot.

There is a large police presence in the area, Aurora Police tweeted.

Police have not yet said what lead up to the shooting. There's no word on the conditions of the shooting victims yet. Police said there is no information on the possible suspect or suspects at this time.

9NEWS has a crew on the way and will be updating this article as information becomes available.

