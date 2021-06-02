Classroom monitor at Aurora school arrested in child exploitation investigation

Aurora Police received a report of inappropriate sexual conduct involving the suspect, Enrique de Jesus Carrillo-Rivera.

AURORA, Colo. — A classroom monitor working in an Aurora elementary school has been arrested after police received a report that alleged inappropriate sexual conduct with children.

Aurora Police (APD) arrested Enrique de Jesus Carrillo-Rivera, 18, on June 1 and said detectives from the Aurora Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) are working the open investigation.

Carrillo-Rivera was booked into the Aurora City Jail on charges for internet luring of a child and internet sexual exploitation of a child.

In a press release from APD, they said, "detectives are investigating this incident as well as seeking any information about potential victims that haven't been reported involving Carrillo-Rivera."

The police department said it is working on the investigation with the help of the Aurora Public Schools (APS) and that Carrillo-Rivera is no longer working in the district.

If you are a witness or have any other information related to this investigation, APD asks that you call the Internet Crimes Against Children Tip-Line at 303-739-6164.

If you are a victim and want to report to police, you are asked to call police dispatch at 303- 627-3100 immediately.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.