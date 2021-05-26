Suspect arrested after man found shot to death in Aurora apartment

Police have not released details about what motivated the shooting or if the victim knew the suspect.

AURORA, Colo. — A suspect is in custody and faces first-degree murder charges after a man was found dead inside an Aurora apartment Wednesday morning.

The suspect has been identified as Demaijhea Tuggle, 18. In a news release, Aurora Police did not say how he knew the victim, or what motivated the shooting.

The victim was found dead inside a unit in the 1300 block of South Elkhart Way. This is near East Mississippi Avenue and South Chambers Road.

Police have not identified the victim. His name will be released once the Arapahoe County coroner makes a positive identification and notifies the next of kin.

Tuggle is being held at the Arapahoe County jail.

No additional information about this shooting was immediately available.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

