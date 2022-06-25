Shooting in Aurora leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Aurora police arrested a 27-year-old man in connection to the shooting.

AURORA, Colo. — A 27-year-old man is in custody after a shooting that left one person dead and another injured in Aurora Friday night, the Aurora Police Department (APD) said.

Around 9:25 p.m. police responded to a shooting near the area of 880 South Buckley Road. When police arrived they found a man who had been shot.

Police said that man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Through investigation, police determined that the shooting happen near East Kentucky Avenue and there were more victims involved, APD said in a press release.

Police were able to track down the address of where the shooting happened. When police arrived at the location they located a man inside who had been shot. APD said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office once his next of kin has been notified.

At the scene police located and detained the 27-year-old Kayan Arizona Cruz. Police said Cruz was arrested on charges of 2nd-degree murder and his case will be prosecuted by the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

APD is actively investigating what led up to the shooting.

